Album Review: Margo Price – Strays II

Margo Price has a very special way of storytelling that is fully her own. Strays II is a powerful album with captivating lyrics and instrumentals throughout.

“Strays” strays from the traditional country sound and adds some Price colored rock-and-roll. This song at its core is about living to live and not worrying about anything too seriously, as shown in Price’s lyrics “Can’t be losing with nothing to lose.” She is looking back on a special kind of relationship indicating spontaneity and lust: “We were wild as wolves, my darling we were strays.”

The beginning of “Black Wolf Blues” is encapsulating, with an undeniable summer-inspired chord production. This song is wistful and delicate as Price carries her voice along with the enchanting instruments supporting her.

Price does not tip-toe around the thoughts that she is trying to express. The first line in “Closer I Get (Feat. Ny Oh)” is “Being alive costs a lot of money, so does dying” setting the tone for the rest of the song that has a strong lyrical dissonance. The tone of the music is light and vibrant, but the words are contemplative and asking for deeper answers.

“Mind Travel” has a bluesy piano style throughout the song. Price has a way of singing, “I opened my heart and went down in the hole,” while expressing contentment and being ever so light in her tone. Her vocals go to every register that she is traveling to with such ease, as she owns every song she sings, making them all true to her.

“Where Did We Go Wrong” has a calming melody with winding guitars gently added in, her voice staying exactly where it should be the whole time in beautiful vibratos. Price enchants us again in her story through analogies of the world, the Milky Way and more. Leading into “Burn Whatever’s Left,” Price shows how she can sing with passion while still keeping her graceful calming voice. This song has a powerful expressive guitar throughout, while still having a hint of blues tying back to “Mind Travel.”

Margo Price does not fail to have a catchy number on her album. The production quality of Strays II should be applauded, fitting perfectly with the messages that Price is conveying throughout her beautiful storytelling album.