Dragonforce Unveil New Single & Video “Astro Warrior Anthem”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 18th, 2024 - 6:22 PM

Grammy nominated extreme power metal band Dragonforce have unveiled their new single, “Astro Warrior Anthem”, together with an official music video. The breathtaking opening track from the epic new album, Warp Speed Warriors, out on March 15 by Napalm Records, lives up to the band‘s reputation as the world’s fastest band, by captivating the listener from the very beginning and stunning them with guitar solos that are delivered at an extreme speed.

Warp Speed Warriors was produced, mixed and mastered by Damien Rainaud at Mix Unlimited in Los Angeles, California with Sam Totman and Herman Li. The album is a matchless, innovative listening experience that continues the band’s legacy with songs that will, without a shadow of a doubt, become instant classics in and beyond the Dragonforce canon.

The band has an average of 10 million YouTube views per month and nearly 1.9M monthly Spotify listeners. Recently, the band was featured on the best selling and award winning VR game Beat Saber’s Original Soundtrack 6 with their exclusive track “Power of the Saber Blade,” which is the fastest song ever included in Beat Saber.