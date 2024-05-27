Nas Being Considered As Diddy’s Replacement For Key To New York City Honoree

Home News Cait Stoddard May 27th, 2024 - 2:35 PM

According to nme.com, Nas has been considered to receive Diddy‘s honorary key to New York City if the artist is rescinded. New York City mayor Eric Adams has faced opposition from various council members to take back the symbolic key they gave Diddy during alleged growing controversy of alleged multiple sexual abuse lawsuits against the rapper.

Most of the concerned council members spoke to TMZ, including Sandy Nurse who says: “Mayor Adams should immediately revoke Diddy’s key to the city. As an abuser, Diddy lost his right to have such an honor and should be held accountable for his actions. Mayor Adams should set the example and take it away.”

Fellow council member Shaun Abreu adds: “Mayor Adams should snatch back Diddy’s key and slam the door behind him. We won’t be missing you.” Council member Justin Brannan mentioned that Nas would be a perfect replacement for Diddy, by calling the rapper the the greatest of all time.

Diddy received the key to the city last September, which was just two months before he was allegedly sued by Ventura for alleged physical and alleged sexual abuse. Mayor Adams has spoken about the possibility of revoking after an alleged clip obtained showing Diddy allegedly assaulting a former partner was released earlier this month.

