Nas Teams Up With Ghostface Killah For Collaborative New Single “Scar Tissue”

Home News Bella Rothman May 3rd, 2024 - 8:11 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Ghostface Killah, best known from the Wu-Tang clan, has teamed up with legendary rap artist Nas to create a new single that has hip hop fans hype. Both New York legends, these two have generated a lot of traction for this collaboration and Ghosts new album announcement.

The two have crossed musical paths before but never in this kind of hard hitting hip hop track “Scar Tissue” presents. Both rapped on the Raekwon song “Verbal Intercourse” over two decades ago and are now back joining forces and working for the same label.

Ghost has announced his first album Set the Tone which Nas’ Mass Appeal label will be producing. Ghost tweeted about the album and gained a lot of views which he then quickly followed with a the release of the single.

The song has an old school hip hop feel with a rock style sample creating a musically satisfying track. The lyrics reference both artist New York roots talking about Staten Island and Harlem but do include a homophobic slur that is outdated in the 21st century music industry.

“Scar Tissue” is set to be the leading track on Set The Tone and already has over five thousands streams on spotify. Both artists have managed to remain relevant and iconic hip hop figures in the industry. The collaboration delivers on a being a nod to many generations of rap set high standards for Ghost’s upcoming album.