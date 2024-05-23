Man Man Postpone 2024 U.S. Tour Dates Due To “Unforeseen Circumstances”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 23rd, 2024 - 10:49 AM

According social media, Man Man has cancelled tour dates due to “unforeseen circumstances” The social media post states: Sorry to everyone who was looking forward to our upcoming US @manmanbandband tour. We’re gutted by the postponement. unforeseen circumstances took control of the wheel. Hopefully we’ll wrestle it back in the future. Our album still drops on June 7 & and we are so goddamn proud of it.”

Man Man‘s tour was supposed to start on Thursday, May 30 at the Schellrasiser Music Festival in Nevada and end on July 20 in Los Angeles Echoplex. Although the band did not mention when the tour will start, Man Man remains hopeful to get back on the road very soon.