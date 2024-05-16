Man Man Shares Melodious New Single “Alibi”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 16th, 2024 - 1:51 PM

On Friday, June 7, Man Man will release their new album, Carrot On Strings, on CD/LP/DSPs worldwide through Sub Pop Records. The album announcement follows the single releases of “Iguana” and “Tastes Like Metal.” And now, Man Man has shared the melodious bop “Alibi,” which is fantastic by how the instrumentation shakes the background with a soul shaking rock sound while the vocal performance serenades the ears with fabulous melody.

Carrot On Strings was recorded at Mant Sounds studio in Glassell Park, Los Angeles, and produced by Matt Schuessler, with whom Kattner had worked on a cover of Neu!’s “Super” for the seminal Krautrock band’s box set. He and the band knocked out the songs live over 5 days in August 2022 and then hashing other sonic ideas over the following months.

“I wanted things to be loose My intention was just to knock it all out,” he says. He even recorded more than a few of the single-track vocals while reclining on a couch. It’s pretty wild, because, you know, it wasn’t actually wild at all. It was the first time I wasn’t sequestered in an isolation booth, extensive baffling keeping me apart from the rest of the music. Something about being in the mixing room, tracking vocals, songs blasting out of the monitors that just felt perfect for this particular album.” said Kattner.