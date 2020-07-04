Man Man Releases New Retro-Styled Non-Album Track “Dig Deep”

Home News Paige Willis July 4th, 2020 - 3:01 PM

Man Man just released a new single yesterday with Bandcamp on their fee-free day that was a fundraiser for artists that have been financially impacted by the coronavirus.

Their new single is called “Dig Deep.” Earlier this year the band released an album back in May. The album is called Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In Between. This album has come six years after their last release and has been long awaited. Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In Between consists of 18 songs and is 51 minutes long.

“Dig Deep,” is a single that emulates the sound of the instruments with the lyrics in itself. “this world that we’re born into/tip toes on the line/that runs between chaos and beauty.” This song is about how the world has two different sides of life. There is the side of life that is beautiful and romantic, but there is also a dark side that can suck you in.

The single gives a message that you should “Dig Deep” into your soul and find the part of yourself that you are at your core and bring yourself back to yourself. Lead singer Ryan Kattner, sings “it takes compassion to out weather the storm.” One could assume that the lyrics are about the current state of the world. The message could be read that compassion can help lead us through difficult times. The upbeat drum and bright vocals help deliver the uplifting message.