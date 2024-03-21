Man Man Announces New Album Carrot On Strings For June 2024 Release & Summer 2024 Tour Dates, Shares New Single & Video “Iguana”

Man Man recently announced that their new album Carrot, will be released on Friday June 7. The album will be available to stream on all platforms. The group also shared a new single that they released this past week, Iguana. Man Man’s band member Ryan Kattner says that the song was “inspired by Werner Herzog’s monolgue at the end of Cave Of Forgotten Dreams.” The band also posted a video for the song, Iguana.
Man Man recorded their album, Carrot On Strings at Mant Studios in Glassell Park, Los Angeles. The album was produced by Matt Schuessler who Kattner has also worked on previously on another song together.
The band also wrote and sang the songs live. The band also mentioned that the tracking vocals, and as well being in the recording studio felt perfect for this album in particular. Man Man is also headlining a North American tour. The Tour will begin on Thursady May 30 at the Schellrasiser Music Festival in Nevada and will end on July 20 in Los Angeles Echoplex.
<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/hQV4uhUPT1k?si=iXeTdm3fxp3w-Orl” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen></iframe>
Thu. May 30 – McGill, NV – Schellraiser Music Festival
Fri. May. 31 – Las Vegas, NV – The Usual Place
Fri. Jun. 07 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge
Sat. Jun. 08 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf
Sun. Jun. 09 – Denver, CO – Globe Hall
Tue. Jun. 11 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club
Wed. Jun. 12 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
Thu. Jun. 13 – Louisville, KY – The Whirling Theater
Fri. Jun. 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theater
Sat. Jun. 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
Sun. Jun. 16 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
Tue. Jun. 18 – New York, NY – Racket
Wed. Jun. 19 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
Thu. Jun. 20 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall
Fri. Jun. 21 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle
Sat. Jun. 22 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
Mon. Jun. 24 – Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live
Tue. Jun. 25 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada
Wed. Jun. 26 – Austin, TX – Parish
Fri. Jun. 28 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole
Sat. Jun. 29 – San Diego, CA – Casbah
Thu. Jul. 11 – Morro Bay, CA – The Siren
Fri. Jul. 12 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s
Sat. Jul. 13 – Carson City, NV – Brewery Arts Center
Tues. Jul. 16 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
Wed. Jul. 17 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
Fri. Jul. 19 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
Sat. Jul. 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex