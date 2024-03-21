Man Man Announces New Album Carrot On Strings For June 2024 Release & Summer 2024 Tour Dates, Shares New Single & Video “Iguana”

Home News Brent Bassig March 21st, 2024 - 10:01 AM

Man Man recently announced that their new album Carrot, will be released on Friday June 7. The album will be available to stream on all platforms. The group also shared a new single that they released this past week, Iguana. Man Man’s band member Ryan Kattner says that the song was “inspired by Werner Herzog’s monolgue at the end of Cave Of Forgotten Dreams.” The band also posted a video for the song, Iguana.

Man Man recorded their album, Carrot On Strings at Mant Studios in Glassell Park, Los Angeles. The album was produced by Matt Schuessler who Kattner has also worked on previously on another song together.

The band also wrote and sang the songs live. The band also mentioned that the tracking vocals, and as well being in the recording studio felt perfect for this album in particular. Man Man is also headlining a North American tour. The Tour will begin on Thursady May 30 at the Schellrasiser Music Festival in Nevada and will end on July 20 in Los Angeles Echoplex.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/hQV4uhUPT1k?si=iXeTdm3fxp3w-Orl” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Thu. May 30 – McGill, NV – Schellraiser Music Festival

Fri. May. 31 – Las Vegas, NV – The Usual Place

Fri. Jun. 07 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge

Sat. Jun. 08 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

Sun. Jun. 09 – Denver, CO – Globe Hall

Tue. Jun. 11 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

Wed. Jun. 12 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

Thu. Jun. 13 – Louisville, KY – The Whirling Theater

Fri. Jun. 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theater

Sat. Jun. 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

Sun. Jun. 16 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

Tue. Jun. 18 – New York, NY – Racket

Wed. Jun. 19 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

Thu. Jun. 20 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

Fri. Jun. 21 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

Sat. Jun. 22 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

Mon. Jun. 24 – Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live

Tue. Jun. 25 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada

Wed. Jun. 26 – Austin, TX – Parish

Fri. Jun. 28 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

Sat. Jun. 29 – San Diego, CA – Casbah

Thu. Jul. 11 – Morro Bay, CA – The Siren

Fri. Jul. 12 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

Sat. Jul. 13 – Carson City, NV – Brewery Arts Center

Tues. Jul. 16 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

Wed. Jul. 17 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

Fri. Jul. 19 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

Sat. Jul. 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex