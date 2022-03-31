Man Man Announces Summer 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Man Man has announced his first headlining tour in support of his high fidelity ranked album Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between, which was released in 2020. The North American tour is set to begin June 22 in Omaha, Nebraska at the Waiting Room and concludes on August 6 in San Diego, CA. Other stops include Chicago, Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, St. Louis, Denver, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle and Los Angeles. Man Man was originally set to tour the album in 2020 but had to be pushed back due to the COVID pandemic. Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 am local time. Check out the tour itinerary below.
Alongside the tour announcement, he will also be releasing a newly remixed and remastered version of “Dig Deep,” a song recorded following the release of Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between and is available now on all platforms via Sub Pop.
Mxdwn calls his latest record a is a “sweaty, sonic fever-dream.” Rolling Stone gave it four stars, calling it his best album to date. “His band persona, Honus Honus, is perpetually down on his luck — bizarre and lovelorn, lonely and insane — haunted. In short, he’s all of us right now,” the review continued. The album also includes the previously released single “Future Peg.”
Man Man 2022 Tour Dates:
06/22 – Omaha, NE – Waiting Room
06/24 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village
07/25 – Chicago, IL – Logan Square Arts Festival
06/26 – Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme
06/28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe
06/29 – Washington, DC – Union Stage
06/30 – Ardmore, PA – Ardmore Music Hall
07/01 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere
07/02 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
07/05 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop
07/06 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi Fi
07/07 – St Louis, MO – Old Rock House
07/08 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck
07/09 – Denver, CO – Bluebird
07/27 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
07/28 – Redding, CA – The Dip
07/29 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
07/30 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
08/02 – Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse
08/03 – Morro Bay, CA – The Siren
08/04 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s
08/05 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy
08/06 – San Diego, CA – Casbah