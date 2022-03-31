Man Man Announces Summer 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Roy Lott March 31st, 2022 - 12:43 PM

Man Man has announced his first headlining tour in support of his high fidelity ranked album Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between, which was released in 2020. The North American tour is set to begin June 22 in Omaha, Nebraska at the Waiting Room and concludes on August 6 in San Diego, CA. Other stops include Chicago, Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, St. Louis, Denver, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle and Los Angeles. Man Man was originally set to tour the album in 2020 but had to be pushed back due to the COVID pandemic. Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 am local time. Check out the tour itinerary below.

Alongside the tour announcement, he will also be releasing a newly remixed and remastered version of “Dig Deep,” a song recorded following the release of Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between and is available now on all platforms via Sub Pop.

Mxdwn calls his latest record a is a “sweaty, sonic fever-dream.” Rolling Stone gave it four stars, calling it his best album to date. “His band persona, Honus Honus, is perpetually down on his luck — bizarre and lovelorn, lonely and insane — haunted. In short, he’s all of us right now,” the review continued. The album also includes the previously released single “Future Peg.”

Man Man 2022 Tour Dates:

06/22 – Omaha, NE – Waiting Room

06/24 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village

07/25 – Chicago, IL – Logan Square Arts Festival

06/26 – Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme

06/28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe

06/29 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

06/30 – Ardmore, PA – Ardmore Music Hall

07/01 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

07/02 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

07/05 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

07/06 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi Fi

07/07 – St Louis, MO – Old Rock House

07/08 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck

07/09 – Denver, CO – Bluebird

07/27 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

07/28 – Redding, CA – The Dip

07/29 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

07/30 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

08/02 – Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse

08/03 – Morro Bay, CA – The Siren

08/04 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s

08/05 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy

08/06 – San Diego, CA – Casbah