Man Man at The Chapel on July 19

Experimental rock band, Man Man, have announced a 2024 tour in support of their upcoming album, Carrot On Strings! They will be making a stop in San Francisco at The Chapel on July 19.

Man Man formed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 2003. Fronted by lead singer, songwriter, and lyricist Ryan Kattner, also known as Honus Honus, Man Man is made up of a group of multi-instrumentalists and vocalists. They are Joe Plummer, Mature Kevin, Harry Eggs Foster, and Sam “CTS” Small. The band is known for their variety of instruments sometimes even utilizing pots and pans as percussion.

The group released their debut album, The Man in a Blue Turban with a Face, in 2004 and became more active in 2006 with the release of their second album, Six Demon Bag. They would open for Modest Mouse in the US and gain notoriety from these shows. Their song “10 lb Mustache” was featured in a series of Nike commercials and a number of their tracks were featured in the TV show Weeds.

The band would continue to grow larger and release an additional four studio albums between 2008 and 2020. Their last album, Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between, turns four years old this year and its follow-up, Carrot On Strings, is set to release on June 7.

Catch the unpredictable, Man Man, when they play The Chapel on July 19! Tickets are available here

Location: The Chapel

Address: 777 Valencia Street, San Francisco, CA, 94110

Show Time: 9:00 p.m.

Doors Open: 8:00 p.m.

Ticket Price: $22.00