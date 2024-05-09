Isobel Campbell Shares Rich New Single “Dopamine”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 9th, 2024 - 1:29 PM

According to stereogum.com, Isobel Campbell was an original member of Belle And Sebastian, where sang lead on some of that band’s best early songs. After the artist left, she created a lot of great music with the late Mark Lanegan. Next week, Campbell will release her new solo album, Bow To Love. Previously, Campbell has shared the singles “4316” and “Everything Falls Apart.”

And now, the artist has shared “Dopamine,” is a lovely lullaby that is mostly acoustic but as the track continues, the sound of the woodwinds and laser beam synth brings a killer pop vibe. Also the instrumentation is fantastic by how the music surrounds Campbell‘s soft and inviting vocal performance.