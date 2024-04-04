Isobel Campbell Shares Compelling New Single “Everything Falls Apart”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 4th, 2024 - 1:02 PM

According to stereogum.com, last month Isobel Campbell announced her new solo album, Bow To Love, which is the follow-up to 2020’s There Is No Other. The artist also shared the single “4136” and today, Campbell is back with the album’s hazy and stunning arresting opening track “Everything Falls Apart,” where the song’s title is followed up by the phrase “…you son of a bitch.”

As a whole, “Everything Falls Apart” is a fabulous ditty thanks to Campbell‘s light voice creating honest and strong emotions that describes how serious this song is. Also the instrumentation is fantastic by how each guitar note and drum beat brings a heavy mix of anger and sadness.