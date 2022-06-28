Freakout Records Announce 2022 Freakout Festival Lineup Featuring No Age, Os Mutantes, Isobel Campbell And More

Home News Skyy Rincon June 28th, 2022 - 2:23 PM

Freakout Records has announced the lineup for their 2022 Freakout Festival, marking the event’s tenth anniversary. The festival includes over 70 performers and spans across four straight days. Tickets can be purchased here.

The festival will be taking place in Seattle, Washington from November 10 to 13 over several different locations including Conor Byrne Pub, Hotel Albatross, Caffe Umbria, Sunset Tavern, Salmon Bay Eagles Club and Tractor Tavern.

The lineup includes various musical talent from all around the globe featuring Os Mutantes, Isobel Campbell of Belle and Sebastian, Los Saicos, Future Birds, BLK JKS, Los Dug Dugs, No Age, UFO Club, Christian Bland of Black Angels, Danny Le Blackwell of Night Beats, Kid Congo & the Pink Monkey Birds, The Mystery Lights, The Knee-Hi’s, Black Bananas, Acid Tongue, Mad Alchemy Liquid Light Show, SGT Papers, Las Nubes, Marineros, El Shirota, Margaritas Prodridas, Mengers, Lulu Van Trapp, You Said Strange, The Wave Chargers, Colleen Green, Esme Patterson, Pearl & the Oysters, Breanna Barbara, Kassi Valazza, Patriarchy, Pearl Earl, The Black Tones, Smokey Brights, Oh, Rose, Jango, Shaina Shepherd, Monsterwatch, Ariana Deboo, Biblioteka, Beverely Crusher and Smoker Dad. Last year, the festival lineup included headliners Cedric Burnside, Liz Cooper and Matthew Dear.

No Age released their latest album in June 2020 entitled Goons Be Gone. Prior to its release, they shared their tracks “Head Sport Full Face” and “Feeler.” Isobel Campbell of Belle and Sebastian honored frequent collaborator Mark Lanegan with a touching eulogy in February, following his passing. She has also announced the cancelation of her early summer tour dates.

Photo Credit: Shane Lopes