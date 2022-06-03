Isobel Campbell Announces Cancelation Of Early Summer Tour Dates

Home News Federico Cardenas June 3rd, 2022 - 10:57 PM

The Scottish singer-songwriter Isobel Campbell, most well known for her work on the indie-pop band Belle and Sebastian, has announced that she will be cancelling all of her scheduled tour dates for Summer 2022. The artist delivered this news to fans via Facebook and Twitter.

Campbell had originally announced that her Summer tour dates would start on June 8 with a show in Los Angeles, California. This would be followed with a series of four shows, with the musician playing in Santa Barbara, Sonoma, Seattle, and closing off with a performance in Portland, Oregon on June 15. Now, it seems that none of these shows will take place.

While the singer-songwriter does not give many specifics in her brief cancellation statement, she notes that recent days have become very difficult, and that she hopes to continue touring soon. Campbell’s statement about the cancellation reads: “With heavy hearts we must announce the cancellation of our early summer tour. During these trying days touring has become very difficult and we hope to be back out on the road and seeing all your smiling faces very soon.”

See Isobel Campbell’s full Facebook statement below.

Psyched to be playing shows again! (At loooong last)

It’s been a while since I’ve seen you on the West Coast❤️

Tickets are on sale now. pic.twitter.com/W5hdRK2TaZ — Isobel Campbell (@Isobel_Campbell) May 10, 2022

Isobel Campbell has recently taken to The Guardian to honor the late musician and Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan, who she had worked and collaborated with at various points in the past.