Isobel Campbell Announces New Album Bow To Love For May 2024 Release, Shares New Video “4316”

According to stereogum.com, Isobel Campbell has announced she will be releasing Bow To Love, which is a follow up her last solo album There Is No Other. In the following statement. The artist frames Bow To Love as her response to an increasingly dystopian world: “The album is about what we’re all in right now, and my response to that, and my life as a microcosm within that.”

In light of the album announcement, the artist has shared lovely lead single “4316,” which is is a jaunty, sparkly psychedelic folk song. The track has a ’60s musical vibe but with a wigged-out guitar and a synth isolation.The track could cause some people to relax while the music is blaring from the speakers.

Bow To Love Tracklist

1. Everything Falls Apart

2. Do Or Die

3. Spider To The Fly

4. Second Guessing

5. Bow To Love

6. 4316

7. Dopamine

8. Keep Calm Carry On

9. Saturday’s Son

10. Take This Poison

11. Om Shanti Om

12. You

13. Why Worry