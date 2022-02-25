Isobel Campbell Honors Mark Lanegan With Touching Eulogy

Home News Federico Cardenas February 25th, 2022 - 7:36 PM

The Scottish Singer Songwriter Isobel Campbell has offered a tribute to musician and Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan, who passed away on February 22 at the age of 57. Campbell was a frequent collaborator with Lanegan, and the two created multiple albums together, including their 2006 Ballad of the Broken Seas, their 2008 Sunday at Devil Dirt, and their 2010 Hawk.

Stereogum reports that Campbell has taken to The Guarding to give her tribute to Lanegan. In her article, she describes how she did not want to believe it when she was informed by Lanegan’s bandmate of his passing, and states that she “[hopes] your final journey after arduous battle was kind and graceful enough, Old Scratch. And I pray grieving loved ones left behind in time are soothed and heal. I will for ever cherish your memory in my heart.”

Speaking on their musical relationship, Campbell explains that “People said we were beauty and the beast. Yet I witnessed your beauty and I could frequently inhabit beast. Light and dark. Angel and devil.” She goes on to detail all of the ways that Lanegan affected her in their collaborations together, as well as speaking on certain personal memories she had with the musician, and concludes by telling Lanegan that she will “See you again for one last concert together in the furnace or sky. Sueños con los angelitos, dear friend, you are loved and missed.”

Isobel Campbell is only one of many who are mourning the loss of the legendary musician. Previously, Dave Grohl, also a collaborator with Lanegan, has offered his respects to the musician, saying that “there was nobody like him.” Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder has also recently offered a tribute at one of his concerts in Seattle.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat