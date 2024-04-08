J. Cole Apologizes For Kendrick Lamar Diss Track: “That’s The Lamest Shit I Ever Did”

Home News James Reed April 8th, 2024 - 4:19 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rivzi

J. Cole made a public apology to Kendrick Lamar for the diss track that was featured on his recent surprise release, Might Delete Later. On the closing track, “7 Minute Drill,” he claimed Lamar had failed “like The Simpsons.”

Cole rapped about Lamar, “Your first s**t was classic, your last s**t was tragic/ Your second s**t put n***as to sleep but they gassed it/ Your third s**t was a massive hit, that was your prime/ I was trailing right behind but I just now hit mine/ Now I’m front of the line with a comfortable lead/ How ironic, soon as I got it now he want something with me.”

Less than two days after releasing the project, however, Cole has apologized for the track. He addressed it during his set at Dreamvillle Music Festival on Sunday night, saying, “I am so proud of that project, except for one part. It’s one part on that s**t that make me feel like, ‘Man, that’s the lamest s**t I ever did.’ And, I know, this is not what a lot of people want to hear… But, I gotta keep it 100 with y’all. I damn near had a relapse, right?”

Cole explained that he felt forced to write a diss track aimed at Lamar after he dropped his own J. Cole diss on the Future and Metro Boomin track, “Like That.”

“Y’all love Kendrick Lamar correct. As do I,” Cole continued, “so I just wanna come up here and publicly be like, bruh, that was the lamest goofiest s**t, and I say all that to say it made me feel like 10 years ago when I was moving incorrectly, and I pray that God will line me back up on my purpose and my path. I pray that my n** didn’t feel no way and if he did, my n***, I got my chin out, take your best shot I’ma take that shit on the chin. Boy, do what you do. All good. It’s love. And I pray that y’all forgive a n***a for the misstep and I can get back to my true path cause I ain’t gonna lie to y’all the past two days felt terrible.”

