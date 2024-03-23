Kendrick Lamar Guests on Future & Metro Boomin’s New Track “Like That”

Home News Cristian Garcia March 23rd, 2024 - 11:02 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Kendrick Lamar guest verses on Future & Metro Boomin new song “Like That”. In this diss track, Kendrick uses this opportunity to vent out his anger and dissatisfaction towards to Drake and J. Cole, in the continuing feud between three rappers.

“Like That” straddles the line between playful and sinister, as the track is a mixture between trap, southern rap and gangsta rap, with biting and beastly throwback verses of Kendrick throwing shots at Drake and J. Cole, this track has Future flashing his melodic rhyme scheme and Metro utilizing beats that radiate energy through the speakers.

Previously Kendrick Lamar has heard Drake and J. Cole’s most recent subversive insults, such as Cole’s boasting on “First Person Shooter” where Cole proclaims he’s the “hardest MC” out of the Big Three rappers of their generation. Cole also alludes to Kendrick’s most recent album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, when he spits “Everybody steppers, well, fuck it, then everybody breakfast and I’m bout to clear up my plate.” Drake also disses Kendrick on the same track, questioning that Kendrick is the not the G.OA.T. he appears to be: “Who the G.O.A.T.? Who the G.O.A.T.?/ Who you bitches really rootin’ for?”

Kendrick’s response to the two rappers previous disses towards him holds no punches as he goes to say: “These n****s talkin’ out of they necks, Don’t pull no coffin out of your mouth, . . . And you best work is a light pack, N***a, Prince outlived Mike Jack’, N***a, bum, fore’ all your dogs getting’ buried.”

As noted in article from Consequence of Sound, Kendrick and Drake have been trading subliminal disses for nearly decade, Kendrick and Cole have been occasional collaborators, with rumors of joint album swirling for years. With this new diss track released, the possibility of a collaboration between Kendrick and Cole remain uncertainty, while the competition between Kendrick and Drake, remains steadfast as ever.

