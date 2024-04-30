Kendrick Lamar Addresses Drake’s AI Tupac Vocals On New Diss Track “Euphoria”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 30th, 2024 - 10:50 AM

Photo Credit:Sharon Alagna

According to consequence.net, Kendrick Lamar has hit back at Drake with “euphoria,” which is a response to Drake’s recent diss tracks “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle.” Summed up into three parts, “euphoria” starts with a chilled beat, where a relaxed Lamar calls out Drake for being fake and “a scam artist with the hopes of being accepted.”

In the song, the artist states: “The famous actor we once knew is lookin’ paranoid, now it’s spiraling,” Kendrick scoffs, before accusing Drake of being a liar on multiple levels. “Fabricate stories on the family front, ’cause you heard Mr. Morale/ A pathetic master manipulator, I can smell the tales on you now/ You not a rap artist, you a scam artist with the hopes of being accepted.”

Lamar continues with: “Know you a master manipulator, and a bitch, you a liar too/ But don’t tell no lie ’bout me, and I won’t tell truths ’bout you.”As the production second verse starts, the rapper picks up the pace while dissing Drake’s family and references his use of AI generated Tupac Shakur vocals: “He fakin’ for likes and digital hugs,” Kendrick spits. “His daddy a killer, he wanna be junior, they must’ve forgot the shit that they done/ The mention must run in his family, but let it get shaky/ I park your son.”

While referencing “Taylor Made Freestyle,” Lamar adds: “Somebody had told that me you got a ring, on God, I’m ready to double the wage/ I rather do that, than let a comedian n****a make Pac turn in his grave.”

After that, the artist taps about Drake’s beef with Pusha-T: “Fuck all that pushin’ P, let me see you push-a-T/ You better off spinnin’ again on him, you think about pushin’ me?” and Lamar breaks down all the reasons why he hates Drake.

The hatred between Kendrick and Drake goes back nearly a decade ago and in March, Lamar took thing to a different level on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” by calling out Drake and J. Cole for their subliminals on the 2023 hit “First Person Shooter.”

Cole struck back first with his own diss track, “7 Minute Drill” but quickly apologized and removed it from streaming services entirely. Shortly afterward, Drake followed up with “Push Ups,” which he disses Kendrick, Metro Boomin, Future, Rick Ross, The Weeknd and others.

Recently, Drake dropped the bizarre AI diss track “Taylor Made Freestyle”, featuring deepfake vocals made to sound like Shakur and Snoop Dogg. Days later, Shakur’s estate filed a cease and desist letter, in which they threatened to file a lawsuit if Drake did not pull it from social media.