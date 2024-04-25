Tupac’s Estate Threatens Legal Action Against Drake For Use Of AI Vocals On “Taylor Made Freestyle”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 25th, 2024 - 12:31 PM

According to pitchfork.com, The estate of the late Tupac Shakur sent a cease and desist letter to Drake over the rapper’s song “Taylor Made Freestyle.” The track is a diss aimed at Kendrick Lamar and it features vocals that were meant to sound like Shakur, which was likely created by using artificial intelligence. The estate is asking Drake to take down the song, which the artist posted on social media last week.

Shakur‘s Estate is being represented by entertainment lawyer Howard E. King. In his letter to Drake, King called the song “a flagrant violation of Tupac’s publicity and the Estate’s legal right” and “a blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time.”

Kings continues with: “The Estate would never have given its approval for this use. The unauthorized, equally dismaying use of Tupac’s voice against Kendrick Lamar, a good friend to the Estate who has given nothing but respect to Tupac and his legacy publicly and privately, compounds the insult.” Shakur’s estate plans “to pursue all of its legal remedies” if Drake does not take down “Taylor Made Freestyle.”