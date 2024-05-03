Kendrick Lamar Drops New Drake Diss Track “6:16 In LA” On Instagram

Home News Bella Rothman May 3rd, 2024 - 7:26 PM

Rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake have currently been in a diss battle both releasing distracts on each other in the past two weeks. The newest installment in this feud has dropped today with Kendrick releasing “6:16 In LA” exclusively on Instagram.

The tension between the two began when Lamar dissed Drake on billboard charting song “Like That”. He took shots at the rapper commenting on his song with artist J.Cole “First Person Shooter” and other comparisons between the two to represent how the Toronto artist isn’t on his level of talent or status.

Lamar released “Euphoria” on all streaming platforms just three days ago where he directly calls out Drakes behavior, attitude, and place in the hip hop industry. The response was to Drakes diss on Lamar titled “Push Ups”, which dropped April 19th, but it seems Lamar has doubled down on this dispute.

The title “6:16 in LA” is in itself a shot at the Canadian rapper making a reference to Drakes patterns of using time and place in many of his songs such as “8 am in Charlotte” or “5 am in Toronto.” He fires several shots at drake attacking his team, past songs, and brand.

Lamar raps “Have you ever thought that OVO is workin’ for me?/Fake bully, I hate bullies, you must be a terrible person/Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it/ Can’t toosie slide up outta this one, it’s just gon’ resurface”

The song is seemingly very musical with vocals from AI Green’s “What Wonderful Thing Love Is” behind Kendricks bars. Lamar fans are excited at the rappers call out of Drake and the feud continues to thicken with talent such as Kanye and J.Cole finding themselves involved as well.