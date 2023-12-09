Sepultura Announce Break Up & European Farewell Tour

Home News Jordan Rizo December 9th, 2023 - 1:20 PM

Fans of the Brazilian metal band, Sepultura, could find themselves heartbroken after their recent announcement. According to a press release, the band has made a conscious and planned decision to break up after spending 40 years together. Recognizing this news can be devastating to die-hard fans and loyal supporters, Sepultura has also announced that they will be celebrating their time together and allowing fans to see them perform collaboratively on a farewell global tour.

The press release also shares a personal statement from the band members themselves that gives an insight into their perspective on this decision. For example, the press release includes, “Throughout the next 18 months we will celebrate 40 years of existence together along with our loyal fans on a farewell tour across the entire globe”. From this statement, it is evident to note the love and appreciation that Sepultura has for their fans. Even more, the Brazilian metal band is admitting that the 40 years spent together was beyond just the music they created as a band. By explaining how they have existed together for the past 4 decades, they are insinuating that they have shared many memorable experiences in life that extend outside of music and the band.

Later in the press release, the band members continue to showcase their gratitude and reflect on their past experiences together. They mention and admit that the band gave them many unforgettable experiences. More importantly, the band members conclude that Sepultrura enabled them to create friendships, cultivate themselves, and work together to fulfill their passions and dreams.