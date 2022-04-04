Sepultura Drummer Breaks Leg During Stage Accident; Band Will Continue Tour

Home News Tara Mobasher April 4th, 2022 - 7:35 PM

Sepultura’s Eloy Casagrande broke his right leg in a recent stage accident and as a result, will not be performing in the rest of the band’s North American tour. He posted X-ray photos of his fractured tibia and tibula bones to Instagram.

The musician explained the incident in his caption: “It is with deep sadness that I announce that I have unfortunately broken my right leg. Yesterday, at the El Paso show, during the break between songs I ended up falling off the stage and fracturing my tibia and fibula. I’m going back to Brazil to start the recovery. I’ll see you soon! The tour will continue, but without me. More news coming soon. I ask for your support.”

The band’s North America tour, “North American Quadra,” began in Sacramento on March 4 and will conclude on April 8 in Berkeley, with a six-date tour of Mexico from April 12 through April 17. Sacred Reich and Crowbar joined the group on the tour.

Similarly, Sacred Reich cancelled more than six shows on their tour because of frontman Phil Rind’s ongoing respiratory illness.

Back in 2020, Sepultura singer Derrick Green praised Casagrande’s impact on the band, “It’s undeniable because he’s such a strong force,” he said. “He loves playing metal music. He’s one of the most talented drummers I’ve ever seen, honestly. That power is consistent from beginning to the end. It really has rubbed off on all of us to really push ourselves further. He’s such a perfect match for the band. He really is always influencing us in so many ways to really go beyond — above and beyond.”