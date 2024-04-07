Blue Note Jazz Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Yo La Tengo, Sun Ra Arkestra, Ghostface Killah & More

Home News Jordan Rizo April 7th, 2024 - 2:22 PM

Photo Credit: Nathan Edge

Photo Credits: Nathan Edge

The moment many festival lovers have waited for is finally coming forward. The 13th annual for the Blue Note Jazz Festival has recently announced their headliners, dates and more. According to the press release, the festival will feature many successful and immensely talented artists including, “Wynton Marsalis, Andra Day, Corinne Bailey Rae, Yo La Tengo with the Sun Ra Arkestra, Stanley Clarke, Yussef Dayes, Soulive, The Soul Rebels featuring Ghostface Killah and many more.” The variety of different artists expected to perform enhances the festival’s diversity and encourages people to come see many of their favorite artists and musicians.

In this year’s festival, the headliners include, Andra Day, Wynton Marsalis, and the very popular and loved rock band, Yo No La Tengo. American singer and songwriter, Andra Day is a headliner that is without a doubt an excellent performer and amazing vocalist. Her past records and successful songs have proven that she has impeccable talent and a captivating and unique approach to how she expresses herself through her music. Other headliners such as Marsalis and Yo No La Tengo are also a great choice of headlining performers since they understand how to capture their audience’s attention and have a history of successful work and fans that admire them.

The festival will also include other artists that fans can expect to see perform such as Gino Vanelli, Paula Cole, Jazz is Dead, Michel Camilo, Rita Morena among many others. With all the artists expected to perform, there is no doubt that the festival will be filled with an abundance of talent and passion for the art of music.