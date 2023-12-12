Yo La Tengo Joined By Ben Gibbard For Live Cover Of Hall & Oates “You Make My Dreams Come True”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 12th, 2023 - 3:17 PM

Photo Credit: Nathan Edge

According to stereogum.com, artists Daryl Hall and John Oates are currently in an alleged legal battle and people will probably will not get to see the duo sing their songs live anytime soon but luckily artists Yo La Tengo and Ben Gibbard were able to fill the void because on December 11 both Tengo and Gibbard performed a cover of Hall and Oates’s tune “You Make My Dreams Come True.” To help capture the moment, an audience member posted a video of the performance with the captions: “Did not have Ben Gibbard joining Yo La Tengo to sing Hall & Oates on my bingo card, yet here we are.”

Tengo‘s show also included appearances from dreamy ex-Galaxie 500 duo Damon & Naomi and Heron Oblivion’s bandmates Meg Baird and Charlie Saufley. During the encores, Gibbard came out onstage for versions of the Cramps’s “Drug Train” and Death Cab For Cutie’s “The Ghosts Of Beverly Drive.”

Below the article an Instagram post with a bunch of videos from the performance, which includes Tengo‘s and Gibbard’s performing the Cramps’s and Death Cab For Cutie’s covers.

