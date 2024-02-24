Real Estate Cover Elton John’s “Daniel” at Album Release Show

Home News Cristian Garcia February 24th, 2024 - 10:16 PM

New Jersey indie rock favorites Real Estate released their sixth album, Daniel. For promotion of the new record the band performed a cover of Elton John’s song “Daniel” at Brooklyn’s Union Pool. The location itself has a unique history as explained by the band in an article from Stereogum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan)

“The idea was: You could only get into the show if your name was some variation on ‘Daniel.’ (Danny, Danielle, Danielson, etc. were welcome.)”

For the show Real Estate performed tracks from Daniel such as “Water Underground” and “Flowers” while also playing some of their older material from the band’s discography. For this particular show, the band opened and closed the show with a cover of Elton John’s 1973 classic “Daniel”.

Among many of the Daniels seen at their show, the Union Pool also had wall of Daniels, where Real Estate took a promotional photo of the band standing next to a cardboard cutout of Danny DeVito to celebrate the record’s release.