Yo La Tengo Covers Beastie Boys “(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party)” Live With Damon & Naomi

Home News James Reed December 14th, 2023 - 3:17 PM

Photo Credit: Nathan Edge

Yo La Tengo are ending their annual run of Hanukkah shows at New York’s Bowery Ballroom, and they’ve made good and certain that each show goes off with a bang. In the first six nights, YLT have shared their stage with guests like the Feelies, Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, and Beach House’s Victoria Legrand. Last night’s show was light on big names, unless you count surprise opener David Sedaris, but its hard to believe anyone would be disappointed after seeing Yo La Tengo cover the Beastie Boys.

As Brooklyn Vegan reports, last night’s Yo La Tengo began with a set of Velvet Underground covers from Foggy Notion, the ad hoc band of experimental music wizards Steve Gunn, Alan Licht, Laura Ortman, Sue Garner, and Ryan Sawyer. They joined Yo La Tengo at various points in last night’s performances. For the encores, Yo La Tengo were joined by Damon & Naomi, the long-running married dream-pop duo who used to make up two thirds of Galaxie 500’s lineup. (Damon & Naomi also took part in Tuesday night’s show.)

Together, Yo La Tengo and Damon & Naomi played four covers. They started with the Monkees’ “Take A Giant Step” before launching into the Beastie Boys’ “You Gotta Fight For Your Right To Party”. Yo La Tengo have covered several songs over the decades, but it appears that they’d never done that one before. As far as anyone is concerned, this was the first time that YLT have ever covered the Beasties. After that, the two combined groups also covered Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Boxer” and Jonathan Richman’s “Don’t Let Our Youth Go To Waste.” Watch fan footage of the Beastie Boys and Simon & Garfunkel covers below.

The final Hanukkah show goes down tonight.