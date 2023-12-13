Beach House’s Victoria Legrand Joins Yo La Tengo For Cover Of Velvet Underground’s “Pale Blue Eyes”

Home News Roy Lott December 13th, 2023 - 1:56 PM

Shortly after an intimate Philadephia that was announced at the last minute as well as opening for Yo La Tengo on the sixth night of their Hannukah shows at New York’s Bowery Ballroom, Beach House is back performing after an extensive tour that started last year.

After performing her own acoustic set with her other half Justin Scally, Victoria Legrand then joined Yo La Tengo for their all-Velvet-Underground encore, coming out to sing “Pale Blue Eyes,” which closed out the night. Check out a video of the cover below.

Alongside Beach House, Ben Gibbard joined Yo La Tengo on Monday night (December 11) and performed a cover of Hall and Oates’s “You Make My Dreams Come True.” The same show also included appearances from ex-Galaxie 500 duo Damon & Naomi and Heron Oblivion’s bandmates Meg Baird and Charlie Saufley. During the encores, Gibbard came out onstage for versions of the Cramps’s “Drug Train” and Death Cab For Cutie’s “The Ghosts Of Beverly Drive.”

The band released their latest high-fidelity LP This Stupid World earlier this year.