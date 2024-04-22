Coachella Announces 2025 Festival Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 22nd, 2024 - 6:27 PM

According to pitchfork.com, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has announced the dates for next year’s edition. The festival will be return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, one the weekends of April 11-13 and April 18-20. Advance ticket sales will begin on Friday, May 3. This year’s Coachella featured headlining performances from Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat.

The rest of this year’s lineup included performances from Blur, Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, Ice Spice, J Balvin, Grimes, a No Doubt reunion, a surprise appearance from Sky Ferreira and much more.