Taylor Swift Employs Ice Spice For New “Karma” Remix And Video

Cait Stoddard May 29th, 2023 - 5:05 PM

According to stereogum.com, 24 hours after Taylor Swift debuted her Ice Spice-powered “Karma” remix, the artist released the music video for the Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) collaboration.

The first people to see the video were the tens of thousands of fans at Swift’s first of three Eras Tour stops at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Also fans got to see the live debut of the remix when Spice joined Swift as a special guest at the end of the night.

The video is filled with stunning visuals, with Swift inside an hourglass that shifts sideways to turn into her perfectly lined cat eye, to Swift’s head lying on a cat curled up in the shape of the moon.

Spice’s appearance includes her trademark red curls morphing into a fluffy cloud and rapping from a golden clamshell while she and Swift lasso various celestial bodies. Swift even turns into a tree-covered mountain range in one scene.