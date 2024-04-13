Olivia Rodrigo Joins No Doubt Onstage For Performance Of “Bathwater”

Home News Skyy Rincon April 13th, 2024 - 10:10 PM

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo has joined Gwen Stefani onstage during No Doubt’s Coachella weekend one set for a performance of “Bathwater.” The band’s performance tonight marks their first live show together in nine years.

The set consisted of back to back fan favorite singles from throughout the band’s discography. As frontwoman Stefani took a quick break backstage, the remaining bandmembers performed a faithful cover of Madness’ classic 1979 track “One Step Beyond.” Prior to that, the band was joined by Bounty Killer for a collaborative performance of “Hey Baby.” They also played “Different People” live for the first time since 2009.

Back in February, Stefani teamed up with Blake Shelton for a brand new single entitled “Purple Irises.” In April of 2021, she released a music video for the new version of “Slow Clap” featuring Saweetie. No Doubt was included on the 2015 lineup of Riot Fest & Carnival alongside Faith No More, Iggy Pop, Modest Mouse, Snoop Dogg, Coheed and Cambria, Taking Back Sunday and many more. That same year, they were also featured on the Rock In Rio lineup, sharing the spotlight with Taylor Swift, Metallica, Linkin Park, Deftones and John Legend. Their sixth studio album, Push and Shove, was released back in 2012.

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo released her sophomore album GUTS last September and has since gone on an extensive tour in support of the record. During the tour, she had distributed emergency contraceptives such as Plan B which led to backlash and the eventual cut of the program.