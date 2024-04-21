Blur’s Damon Albarn Says Coachella Weekend Two Set Is “Probably Our Last Gig”

Home News Skyy Rincon April 21st, 2024 - 1:13 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to Desert Sun, towards the end of Blur’s set, frontman Damon Albarn had expressed to the audience that the band’s Coachella weekend two set is “probably our last gig.” The statement came after Albarn’s previous comments explaining that he would like to be “wrapping up” with Blur to focus on his other musical project Gorillaz.

Adiós Blur. Aquí, la despedida de Damon Albarn. pic.twitter.com/pzaOngeilV — GONZALO OLIVEROS (@goliveros) April 21, 2024

After making the statement, Albarn went on to clarify that the group’s decision was not “a reflection of Coachella which is beautiful.” The clarification was meant to quell the rumors that Albarn and company would never play Coachella again following his recent reaction to the unengaged crowds of weekend one. During the band’s set last weekend, Albarn had attempted to kickstart a singalong during their single “Girls & Boys” which was met with a particularly lackluster reaction from the audience to which he responded: “you’re never seeing us again so you might as well fucking sing it.”

Blur live debuted their song “Fool’s Day” during their Coachella warm up show on April 11 at the Fox Theater in Pomona, California. In February, it was revealed that the group are set to release a new concert film and documentary surrounding their reunion. Back in July of 2023, the band released their ninth studio album The Ballad of Darren. That same month, they played “Lot 105” for the first time in nearly 30 years during their show at Wembley Stadium.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat