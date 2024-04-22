Tyler, The Creator Joined By Earl Sweatshirt During Coachella Weekend Two Set

Home News Rashmika Vinakota April 22nd, 2024 - 2:48 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Tyler, The Creator is an American rapper, record producer, singer-songwriter and music video director. He pulled out all the stops to close out day two of Coachella 2024 weekend two.

According to Desert Sun, The guests from his previous sets did not return for his weekend two performances. He was joined by Earl Sweatshirt, one of the members from Tyler’s alternative-hip hop collective Odd Future.

Here’s all the songs the rapper performed during Weekend 2:

“Igor’s Theme” “Lemonhead” “Wusyaname” “Lumberjack” “I Think” “Best Interest” “Dogtooth” “Stuntman” “Sorry Not Sorry” “Corso” “What A Day” “Who Dat Boy” “Boredom” “She” “Yonkers” “Tamale” “Assmilk” (With Earl Sweatshirt) “Rusty” (With Earl Sweatshirt) “Ifhy” “Earfquake” “See You Again” “New Magic Wand”

