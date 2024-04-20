Lana Del Rey Joined By Camila Cabello For Performance Of “I Luv It” During Coachella Weekend Two Set

Home News Skyy Rincon April 20th, 2024 - 1:46 AM

Lana Del Rey’s weekend two headlining set did not find her joined by the much anticipated Taylor Swift, nor did Billie Eilish appear on stage once more for a duet of “Ocean Eyes” or “Video Games.” Instead Del Rey invited Camila Cabello as a surprise guest to play her new single “I Luv It.” The performance saw Cabello take center stage with backup dancers, choreography and high energy while the former looked on from the balcony above, adding melodic harmonies to the mix.

Many had speculated that Del Rey would be inviting Taylor Swift on stage for a performance of their collaborative track “Snow On The Beach.” The opportunity might have also been ripe given that Swift just released her surprise double album The Tortured Poets Department, along with its companion record dubbed The Anthology.

Last weekend saw Del Rey joined by collaborators Jon Batiste and Jack Antonoff as well as the aforementioned Eilish who is also set to release a new album next month entitled Hit Me Hard And Soft. Eilish previewed three tracks from the forthcoming record during her appearance at DoLab during Coachella weekend one.

