The Early November Shares New Single “The Fool”

Cait Stoddard April 16th, 2024 - 3:10 PM

Alternative rock group The Early November has shared “The Fool,” which is the second single from the duo’s forthcoming Self-Titled album. In tarot, The Fool symbolizes the embrace of new beginnings and the willingness to take risks. However the band’s latest single speaks about to getting so caught up in the way things are that you almost miss those moments.

While talking about the song, frontman Ace Enders said: “This song taps into the repetition of cycles we go through on the journey of life, and sometimes how we’re so ingrained in these cycles we don’t even notice when an opportunity is there.”

The Early November will be brining their new album across the U.S. this summer as they hit the road for a a month long headline tour with support from Spitalfield, Hellogoodbye, Hit The Lights, and Cliffdiver.

