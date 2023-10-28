The Early November Shares Brand New “About Me”

Home News Caroline Carvalho October 28th, 2023 - 5:42 PM

American Rock band The Early November released a brand new single “About Me” via Pure Records. Ace Enders shares about this new single, “Writing this new TEN record was unique in a bunch of ways. It started with a small group of songs that I had written a few years back. They were much more angry and intense than the normal ten songs.. which is why I probably sat on them. I noticed that they stirred up a fire in me that I had all but forced out. Pent up frustration, feelings of self doubt, fear, intolerance, and an energy that was undeniably louder voice than the one in my head, that was trying to convince me to give up on myself. “About Me” is one of the last songs written for the album. It’s not from a place of frustration within, but a calm after the storm. An understanding almost. It’s a bittersweet look at life told through the lens of a youthful heartbreak.”

The song has pop punk elements and the intro chorus has a great catchy rhythm. The lyrics is a simple, but direct and well spoken. In the initial verse, the song expresses a wish to escape from their own truthfulness and erase the painful memories recorded in the written exchanges. There is a distinct longing for the relationship to revert back to its former state of normality. The chorus delves into the notion that despite being abandoned, the narrator firmly believes their former partner still ponders over them. The reference to being left in ignorance and the metaphorical scar alludes to the enduring and agonizing effects of the breakup. They have previously released a single titled “Five Years” from their album Twenty.