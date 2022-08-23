The Early November Share Dynamic New Single “Denent”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 23rd, 2022 - 6:22 PM

Earlier this month, The Early November announced the release of their new album Twenty which will be arriving later this year on October 14 via Pure Noise Records. Now, the band is debuting their newest single “Denent” which follows lead single “Make It Happen.”

Speaking on the new single, lead singer and guitarist Ace Enders offered, “Originally meant for ‘the rooms too cold’ this is a song about holding on to the innocent things that existed in life when you started your journey. Set over the jagged musical landscape that’s meant to feel like a rocky pass.”

The song features Enders’ melodic vocals alongside heavier instrumentation with a prominent drumline. The lyricism is longing and nostalgic, looking into future while holding onto the past. For example, the lines “Bring it back before its gone / That feeling you felt before you had it all.” Overall, the single is delight and may have potential for a sing-a-long with fans during their upcoming tour.

The band will be going on a North American trek in the fall which kicks off with a show in Asbury Park, New Jersey at the Stone Pony on October 26. They will then play in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and New York. The band will then stop off in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on November 18 for a concert at Hard Luck. They will return to the U.S. with a show in Massachusetts before ending the trek with a performance at the Brooklyn Bowl in Brooklyn, New York on November 20.

The Early November Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

10/26 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

10/27 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

10/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/29 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Bunker Brewpub

10/30 – Greensboro, NC @ The Blind Tiger,

11/01 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

11/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

11/04 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It

11/05 – San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box

11/06 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

11/08 – Denver, CO @ HQ

11/09 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

11/10 – St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

11/11 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

11/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome

11/13 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch

11/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahalle

11/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Enclave

11/17 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

11/18 – Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck

11/19 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium

11/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl