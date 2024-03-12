The Early November Announces New Self-Titled Album For June 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “What We Earn”

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 12th, 2024 - 2:16 PM

American rock group, The Early November, has just announced their new self-titled album which will be released on June 14th, 2024. Along with this announcement they have released a new single with a music video for their song “What We Earn.”

This song is heavy rock and is paired with a video of a person causing chaos in a rage room. As the video continues, we are taken through a POV shot of someone’s everyday life, the destruction they cause, and the many misfortunes they experience throughout their day. The music conveys the emotion the character in the music video must be feeling. It is angsty, angry, and forceful with a purpose. The song begins softly and misguides the listener into thinking that the song will be mellow. That quickly changes when the drums come in strong and the vocals transform harsh and yell-like. The song is upbeat, catchy, and likable. It leaves the listener wondering what the rest of the album will be like.

The album, The Early November, is 10 songs long with “What We Earn” being the fourth track. The entire tracklist can be seen below:

1. The Empress

2. The Magician

3. About Me

4. What We Earn

5. We Hang On

6. The Fool

7. Tired Of Lying

8. The Dirtiest Things

9. The High Priestess

10. It Will Always Be



