The Early November Announce New Album Twenty for October 2022 Release, Share Lead Single “Make It Happen”

American Rock band the Early November have announced their next album, Twenty, scheduled to release on 14th October via Pure Noise Records. The nostalgic lead single, “Make It Happen,” is out now. Check it out below:

“We wrote the lyrics driving through the desert for the first time on the 2002 warped tour,” frontman Ace Enders revealed about the above track. “It’s a song about leaving and finding a way to make a relationship work while being apart.”

The forthcoming 10-track album is a negotiation between the past and the future — nostalgia and hope.

“Twenty is an album we are extremely proud of,” Enders said. “It captures the moments of our 20-year career perfectly. A lot of these songs were originally B-sides from over the years, some of which are the strongest songs we’ve written together, but simply just didn’t fit on an album. It feels almost like fate that they were saved until now for this release.”

The album cover and tracklist for Twenty are as follows: