The Early November Share Optimistic New Single “Five Years”

A leftover track (“Five Years”) that did not make the final cut to New Jersey alternative rock collective The Early November’s sophomore album The Mother, the Mechanic and the Path (2006), finally sees light of day on a new collection of sorts entitled Twenty (2022).

It has been well over 15 years in the making for The Early November in them piecing together their most creative offering yet; the aptly-titled Twenty, which pays homage to the group’s twenty-year longevity in the music business since the dawn of their demo album/extended play (EP): For All of This (2002). The new compilation set is being recognized as not only a sequel to their previous set Fifteen Years (2017), it is also being heralded as a time capsule project encapsulating various B-side outtake recordings from the very start of their career; including both new and old tracks that could not make the cut to previous albums due to them not fitting the sound back then.

The hyperfocus from the compilation album though is set on one specific track; the nostalgic “Five Years”. The tune follows the typical mid-2000s punk-rock formula; sugary sweet lead vocals, and ice cold guitar notes mixed with hard, stellar drum kicks.

“Five Years” not only derives from the 2006 timeframe but it also spins the tale of a band that is extremely proud of who they are, how their humble beginnings started and why they continue to celebrate their journey to fame. The song draws slight comparison to similar artists’ work such as Billy Talent with their TMNT: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles soundtrack single “Red Flag” (2007) with the rhythmic fast drum and guitar work powering together perfectly as the rowdy, hyped-up punk-esque vocals carry the 2000s gem.

Twenty is due for release on October 14, 2022, by way of Pure Noise Records. Check out the “Five Years” single below: