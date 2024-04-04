Bleachers Share Cover Of “Almost Like Being In Love” From The New Look Soundtrack

Home News Cait Stoddard April 4th, 2024 - 2:19 PM

According to nme.com, rock band Bleachers have released their cover of “Almost Like Being in Love,” which is the final track from the upcoming soundtrack to the new TV series The New Look. As a whole, the tune is wonderful by how the instrumentation smacks the background a jazzy sound while the vocal performance dazzles the mind with melody.

“Almost Like Being in Love” was written by legendary songwriting team Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe for the musical Brigadoon. The tune was previously recorded by Nat ‘King’ Cole, Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald. The 10 song soundtrack album has been curated and produced by Bleachers’s Jack Antonoff and the soundtrack is a compilation of covers of early to mid 20 century songs by contemporary artists.

