All Things Go Announces 2022 Festival Lineup Featuring Lorde, Mitski, Bleachers And More

Washington, D.C. independent festival All Things Go Music Festival returns this October and youngest Grammy Song Of The Year winner, Lorde will be headlining along with other female powerhouse artists. The festival will take place at the Merriweather Post Pavilion on October 1 and its set to be bigger than last year– as it grows more and more each year.

Joining Lorde, who’s also gearing up for her Solar Power Tour, will be other artists like Mitski, who announced summer 2022 tour dates last week, Bleachers, King Princess, Lucy Dacus, Bartees Strange and more stacked on the bill. Along with these heavy-hitters are others along with emerging talents like Hippo Campus, Peach Pit, Julien Baker, Goth Babe, Maude Latour, Jack Kays, MICHELLE, Wallice, Kyle Dion and The BLSSM. There will be three stages-full of talents.

Previous All Things Go festivals have featured such headliners as Billie Eilish, HAIM, Charli XCX, St Vincent, Maggie Rogers, CHVRCHES, Carly Rae Jepsen, Foster the People, Kygo, Sylvan Esso, Vince Staples, Future Islands, Tove Lo, Young Thug, Empire of The Sun, and Passion Pit.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 am EDT here.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna