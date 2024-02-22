Bleachers Shares Ambitious New Single “Me Before You”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 22nd, 2024 - 3:25 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to stereogum.com, a couple weeks ago Jack Antonoff became the second person to win the Producer Of The Year, Non-Classic Grammy three years in a row. The artist has kept busy by rolling out his soundtrack for the Apple TV+ series The New Look and releasing a new Bleachers album, which is self titled and due out in a couple of weeks. Antonoff has shared a few songs from the album already and now, the artist has shared the tune. “Me Before You.”

As a whole, the Bleachers‘s latest ditty is lovely due to how the instrumentation sizzles the atmosphere with a elegant soft rock and pop vibe while the vocal performance serenades the air with beautiful harmony and melody.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer