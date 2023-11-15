Bleachers Announce New Album Bleachers For March 2024 Release, Shares New Song “Alma Matter” Featuring Lana Del Rey

Home News Kennedy Huston November 15th, 2023 - 5:01 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Grammy-winning producer, Jack Antonoff, has just released a new single “Alma Mater” with his band, Bleachers. This is the second song released off their upcoming fourth studio album, Alma Mater, and features long-time friend and collaborator, Lana Del Rey.

“Alma Mater” follows a synth beat that later meets subtle seductions by the saxophone. The song begins with Del Rey speaking softly with a muffled, vintage-like quality placed over her voice. As the song progresses, lead vocals by Antonoff reach a melodic falsetto that eventually falls into a deep-toned, consistent groove.

The lyrics reminisce on a love affair and romanticize matters like cocaine, smoking, and going to Wawa. The chorus reads, “She’s my alma mater / Chasin’ lines all night / Smokin’ me outta sight / Well, summer’s gettin’ hotter / Threw her T-shirt down the pike / Screamin’ ‘Fuck Balenciaga’ / Right past the Wawa / Threw on ‘Heartattack and Vine’ / As she alligator cries / I’ll make it darker.”

The alternative group released their first single off the new album last week, titled “Modern Girl”. According to Pitchfork, Bleachers debuted this single for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this past Nov. 1. The full album is set to drop March 8, 2024 where the group will then embark on a four-stop U.K. tour. The tour will start at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on March 19 and end at the SWG3 Galvanizers venue in Glasgow on March 25. Tickets are on sale now.

Antonoff has recently been Grammy nominated for producer of the year, non-classical, aiding in highly notable albums like Taylor Swift’s Midnights and Del Rey’s There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The musician currently holds 8 Grammy’s with 6 consecutive wins.

See if Bleachers will be playing near you:

March 19 – London, U.K. – O2 Forum Kentish Town

March 22 – Manchester, U.K. – O2 Ritz

March 23 – Birmingham, U.K. – O2 Institute