Bleachers Share New Single, “Tiny Moves”

Nyah Hamilton January 20th, 2024 - 2:06 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Bleachers has shared a new single titled ‘Tiny Moves.’ Ahead of their highly anticipated new album ‘Bleachers’ release.

Bleachers is known as an American indie pop act based in New Jersey, created by musician Jack Antonoff. He is also a member of the bands Steel Train and Fun. Bleachers was formed in 2014 and has released two studio albums, “Strange Desire” in 2014 and “Gone Now” in 2017. The band’s music is known for its catchy hooks, anthemic choruses, and nostalgic sound that draws influence from 80s pop and rock. Bleachers have been praised for their unique sound, catchy hooks, and heartfelt lyrics. They have gained a dedicated fanbase and continue to tour and release new music. The single is a nice upbeat song that takes a more retro-modern feel. The song remeices of a lover that is taken aback by the small moves their partner takes, that in turn takes their own breath away.

According to a press release, “Co-directed by Jack’s wife Margaret Qualley and Alex Lockett, the enchanting visuals feature Margaret performing a self-choreographed routine as dawn breaks across the New York City skyline.” and “Bleachers recently announced details of the US leg of their ‘From The Studio To The Stage’ tour. The new dates will see the band take their renowned live show across the US in May and June 2024 with support from Samia, including the sixth edition of the band’s legendary Shadow Of The City festival in New Jersey.”