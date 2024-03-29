Shabazz Palaces Share New Video For “Goat Me” Featuring Cobra Coil

Home News Skyy Rincon March 29th, 2024 - 11:52 PM

Shabazz Palaces has returned with the release of his newest single and accompanying music video “Goat Me” featuring Cobra Coil. The track is from his latest mini album Exotic Birds Of Prey which is out now via Sub Pop. The song was self-produced, mixed by Erik Blood, engineered by Ishmael Butler and mastered by Warren Defever.

He has been releasing a plethora of singles in the past two years aside from “Goat Me,” including multiple collaborations, “Take Me To Your Leader,” “Myths Of The Occult,” “Angela,” “Scarface Mace,” “Woke Up In A Dream” and “Binoculars.”

Shabazz Palaces is set to tour throughout the UK and Europe in support of his two most recent releases, Robed In Rareness and Exotic Birds Of Prey. The trek will kick off with a show in Paris, France at Le Petit Bain on April 27. He will also be stopping in Lille, Brussels, Dublin, Leeds, Manchester, Brighton, London, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Berlin, Prague, Geneva, Madrid and Lisbon. The final show is scheduled for May 22 at Gnration in Braga, Portugal.

Shabazz Palaces Spring 2024 European Tour Dates

4/27 – Paris, FR – Le Petit Bain

4/30 – Lille, FR – Aeronef

5/1 – Brussels, BE – AB Club

5/2 – Ramsgate, UK – Music Hall

5/3 – Dublin, IE – Sugar Club

5/4 – Leeds, UK – Headrow House

5/5 – Manchester, UK – YES Pink Room

5/6 – Brighton, UK – Patterns

5/7 – London, UK – Village Underground

5/9 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

5/11 – Copenhagen, DK – Huset

5/12 – Hamburg, DE – Turmzimmer

5/13 – Berlin, DE – Frannz Club

5/14 – Prague, CZ – Meet Factory

5/16 – Geneva, CH – L’Usine

5/19 – San Sebastian, ES – Dabadaba

5/20 – Madrid, ES – Cafe Berlin

5/21 – Lisbon, PT – B. Leza

5/22 – Braga, PT – Gnration