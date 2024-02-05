Shabazz Palaces Shares New Single “Myths Of The Occult (Feat. Japreme Magnetic)”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 5th, 2024 - 3:48 PM

Shabazz Palaces has shared “Myths Of The Occult,” which is a hypnotic new track featuring DC-rapper Japreme Magnetic. The song is from Exotic Birds of Prey, which is Shabazz Palaces‘s new seven song mini album, that will out on March 29 by Sub Pop.

As a whole, “Myths Of The Occult (Feat. Japreme Magnetic)” is stunning song because of how the music shakes the background with a catchy R&B tempo while Shabazz Palaces and Magnetic passionately rap out the honest lyrics.

Exotic Birds of Prey is the follow up to Robed in Rareness, which is Shabazz Palaces’s well-received album from October 2023. Robed was released on all DSPs and will also be available on CD/LP formats on March 29.

Shabazz Palaces has also announced European and UK dates in support of Robed in Rareness and Exotic Birds of Prey, which begins on April 27 in Paris, France at Le Petit Bain and ends on May 2 in Braga, PT at Gnration. Shabazz Palaces will also appear at My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, on April 4.