Shabazz Palaces Announce New Mini-Album Robed In Rareness For October 2023 Release, Share “Binoculars” Featuring Royce The Choice

Cait Stoddard August 24th, 2023

Sub Pop will be releasing Shabazz Palaces’s Robed in Rareness, which is a new seven song mini album that will be released on October 27. The album is the first full collection of new material since The Don of Diamond Dreams, which is Shabazz Palaces’s critically acclaimed LP released in 2020.

Shabazz Palaces is masterminded by vocalist and producer Ishmael Butler, whose unstinting drive to reimagine hip-hop remains undimmed. With Robed in Rareness, there’s a respectful eye on the past, an embrace of an ever-evolving present and its feet are firmly planted in the future.

The album features collaborations with Seattle’s Royce The Choice and Porter Ray, Colorado Springs’ O Finess, Butler’s twin Lavarr the Starr, Bronx’s Geechi Suede (Camp Lo) and Butler’s son Lil Tracy.

Robed in Rareness was produced by Shabazz Palaces, mixed by Erik Blood,and engineered by Ishmael Butler and Blood at Studio4 West in Venice California, with mastering by Warren Defever at Third Man Mastering.

In light of the upcoming album, Shabazz Palaces have shared their latest single “Binoculars” featuring Royce The Choice. As a whole, the song is fantastic by how the catchy beats shakes the atmosphere with killer sound while the rap performances serenades the ears with top notch harmony.

Robed in Rareness Tracklist