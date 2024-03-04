Shabazz Palaces Shares New Single “Take Me To Your Leader (Feat. Lavarr The Starr)”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 4th, 2024 - 3:25 PM

Shabazz Palaces are sharing “Take Me To Your Leader,” which is a Kraftwerk-esque jam featuring Ishmael Butler’s alter ego Lavarr the Starr and the tune is the closing on Exotic Birds of Prey, which is Shabazz Palaces‘s forthcoming seven song mini album. The music on “Take Me To Your Leader” is lovely by how the instrumentation sizzles the atmosphere with jazz pop sound while the vocal performance serenades the ears with fabulous melody.

Exotic Birds of Prey will be available on CD, LP and DSP on March 29 worldwide from Sub Pop,. The album is the follow up to Robed in Rareness, which is Shabazz Palaces‘s well received album from October 2023. Robed is available now on DSPs but will also be available on CD and LP formats on March 29t as well

Shabazz Palaces also has announced European and UK dates in support of Robed in Rareness and Exotic Birds of Prey, which begin April 27 in Paris, France at Le Petit Bain and end May 22 in Braga, PT at Gnration.