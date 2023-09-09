Shabazz Palaces Shares Lucid New Single “Woke Up In A Dream” Featuring Lil Tracy

Home News Nyah Hamilton September 9th, 2023 - 12:38 PM

The American hip-hop group Shabazz Palaces has released a new single called “Woke Up In A Dream.” The song has featured Lil Tracy, a rapper and songwriter in his own right.

This song is the result of a family affair. Lil Tracy’s father, Ishmael Butler, is the lead vocalist in the well-known hip-hop group.

The song has a calm, relaxing feel, allowing the listener to listen to the track easier. According to Sub Pop Records, Butler explains that his son heavily influenced this track, and he was taken aback by the talent that his son had exhibited.

The track will be included in the new mini album by Shabazz Palaces titled “Robed in Rareness,” which will be dropped on October 27, 2023. However, the smash single “Woke Up In Dream” is not the first single released before the album’s release. This album is a long-awaited return since the group’s last album, “The Don of Diamond Dreams,” was released in 2020.

The song “Binoculars (feat. Royce The Choice)” was released a month ago. Read more about the single’s release and the upcoming album here.

Also, the group has a list of upcoming tour dates listed below. Read more about Shabazz Palaces here at mxdwm.

2023

Wed. Sep. 27 – Kingston, NY – Tubby’s

Thu. Sep. 28 – Toronto, ON – Great Hall

Fri. Sep. 29 – Montreal, QC – Entrepot 77 (Late)

Fri. Sep. 29 – Montreal, QC – POP Montreal Festival (Early)

Sun. Oct. 01 – Washington, DC – DC9

Mon. Oct. 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Milkboy

2024

Thu. Apr. 04 – Quintana Roo, MX – Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Fri. Aug. 05 – Quintana Roo, MX – Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Sat. Aug. 06 – Quintana Roo, MX – Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya